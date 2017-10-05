Critical Review: KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV) vs. Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: KALV) and Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Fortress Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KalVista Pharmaceuticals $625,000.00 107.85 -$16.21 million N/A N/A Fortress Biotech $108.97 million 2.12 -$71.48 million ($1.48) -3.09

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Fortress Biotech.

Profitability

This table compares KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Fortress Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KalVista Pharmaceuticals -4,191.47% -60.42% -55.11% Fortress Biotech -53.95% -54.88% -30.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and Fortress Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KalVista Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fortress Biotech 0 0 4 0 3.00

KalVista Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.37%. Fortress Biotech has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 140.70%. Given KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KalVista Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Fortress Biotech.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Fortress Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of Fortress Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortress Biotech has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals beats Fortress Biotech on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Carbylan Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for a range of diseases. The Company has developed a portfolio of small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME). The Company is developing a plasma kallikrein inhibitor, which is administered directly into the eye. The Company is engaged in advancing several product candidates developed from its portfolio into early clinical trials. The Company is progressing additional oral candidates towards regulatory preclinical studies. The Company’s HAE product candidate, KVD818, is an inhibitor of plasma kallikrein. The Company has initiated clinical testing of KVD818 in a Phase I clinical trial. It has completed an open-label single ascending dose Phase I trial in DME patients with KVD001.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc., formerly Coronado Biosciences, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is involved in the development of immunotherapy agents for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its sole product candidate is CNDO-109. The Company is also focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The Company’s product, CNDO-109, is a lysate (disrupted Closteroviridae (CTV)-1 cells, cell membrane fragments, cell proteins and other cellular components) that activates donor Natural Killer (NK) cells. CTV-1 is a leukemic cell line re-classified as a T-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL). The Company holds the license to develop and commercialize CNDO-109 to activate NK cells for the treatment of cancer-related and other conditions, and a non-exclusive license to certain clinical data solely for use in the Investigational new drug (IND) for CNDO-109. The Company is conducting the Phase I clinical studies of CNDO-109.

