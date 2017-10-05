Critical Analysis: Triangle Capital Corporation (TCAP) and The Competition

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE: TCAP) is one of 570 public companies in the “Closed End Funds” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Triangle Capital Corporation to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Triangle Capital Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. Triangle Capital Corporation pays out 346.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.7% and pay out 87.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.4% of Triangle Capital Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Triangle Capital Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of shares of all “Closed End Funds” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Triangle Capital Corporation and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triangle Capital Corporation 0 4 5 0 2.56 Triangle Capital Corporation Competitors 192 1174 1409 13 2.45

Triangle Capital Corporation currently has a consensus target price of $18.36, indicating a potential upside of 30.10%. As a group, “Closed End Funds” companies have a potential upside of 40.82%. Given Triangle Capital Corporation’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Triangle Capital Corporation has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Triangle Capital Corporation has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triangle Capital Corporation’s competitors have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Triangle Capital Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triangle Capital Corporation 16.92% 10.51% 5.88% Triangle Capital Corporation Competitors -50.81% 6.17% 4.73%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Triangle Capital Corporation and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Triangle Capital Corporation $120.01 million $99.14 million 27.14 Triangle Capital Corporation Competitors $57.58 million $38.86 million -0.07

Triangle Capital Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Triangle Capital Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Triangle Capital Corporation beats its competitors on 12 of the 15 factors compared.

About Triangle Capital Corporation

Triangle Capital Corporation is an internally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company is a specialty finance company that provides customized financing to lower middle market companies located primarily in the United States. The Company’s investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from its debt investments and capital appreciation from its equity-related investments. The Company invests primarily in subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The Company also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio company assets. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various industry sectors, such as baby products; manufacturer and distributor for independent artists and authors; loan origination software solutions provider, and restaurant.

