Crane’s (CR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reissued their hold rating on shares of Crane Company (NYSE:CR) in a research report report published on Monday. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Crane’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

CR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.38.

Crane (NYSE CR) opened at 80.95 on Monday. Crane has a 52-week low of $59.81 and a 52-week high of $84.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. Crane had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $702.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Crane’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Crane will post $4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.83%.

In related news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.20, for a total value of $701,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,888,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director E Thayer Bigelow sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $442,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 27,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.4% in the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,093 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 2.1% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

