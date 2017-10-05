Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 104,030 Shares of New York REIT, Inc. (NYRT)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in shares of New York REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYRT) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,960,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,030 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 1.18% of New York REIT worth $16,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYRT. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in New York REIT during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in New York REIT by 86.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Virtu KCG Holdings LLC bought a new stake in New York REIT during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in New York REIT during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in New York REIT during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Get New York REIT Inc. alerts:

Shares of New York REIT, Inc. (NYSE NYRT) traded up 0.26% during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 131,646 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. The company’s market cap is $1.31 billion. New York REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

Several analysts have weighed in on NYRT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of New York REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target (down previously from $11.50) on shares of New York REIT in a report on Friday, June 16th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 104,030 Shares of New York REIT, Inc. (NYRT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/cramer-rosenthal-mcglynn-llc-sells-104030-shares-of-new-york-reit-inc-nyrt.html.

New York REIT Profile

New York REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns a portfolio of commercial real estate. The Company’s business is primarily conducted through New York Recovery Operating Partnership, L.P. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned 19 properties, which aggregated 3.3 million rentable square feet.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYRT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York REIT Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York REIT Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.