Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $14.65 Million Position in First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC decreased its holdings in First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) by 65.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,599,092 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 0.36% of First Horizon National Corporation worth $14,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new position in shares of First Horizon National Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon National Corporation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon National Corporation alerts:

In other First Horizon National Corporation news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 45,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $840,343.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,132,509.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $64,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,329,303.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $14.65 Million Position in First Horizon National Corporation (FHN)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/cramer-rosenthal-mcglynn-llc-has-14-65-million-position-in-first-horizon-national-corporation-fhn.html.

Shares of First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) traded up 0.58% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. 372,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.05. First Horizon National Corporation has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.74.

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.27 million. First Horizon National Corporation had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. First Horizon National Corporation’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon National Corporation will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. First Horizon National Corporation’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $19.50) on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Horizon National Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

About First Horizon National Corporation

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.