Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL) Holdings Increased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,124,000 after buying an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 395,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,028,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 36,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.67, for a total transaction of $5,580,545.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,901,826.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $306,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,559.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) opened at 152.00 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.15 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.74.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.05. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $743.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post $8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 0.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 57.28%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Nomura decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America Corporation decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.22.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

