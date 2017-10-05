Cowen and Company Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (MCRB)

Cowen and Company reissued their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
“Seres reported top-line results from a Phase 1b trial of SER-287 in 58 patients with.”,” Cowen and Company’s analyst wrote.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Shares of Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) traded up 0.48% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.47. 36,214 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11. The stock’s market capitalization is $505.18 million. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $17.42.
Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.10). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.21% and a negative net margin of 441.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post ($2.48) EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 21.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 765,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 135,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,565,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 103,456 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 370,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 50,860 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $447,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Seres Therapeutics
Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.
