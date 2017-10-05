Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Maintains Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. continued to hold its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock at the close of the second quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1,661.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,318,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,083,000 after buying an additional 18,221,359 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,987,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 13,930.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 498,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 495,384 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.5% during the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,951,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,967,000 after buying an additional 482,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 58.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,218,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,380,000 after buying an additional 449,430 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works Inc. alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Maintains Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/covington-investment-advisors-inc-maintains-stake-in-illinois-tool-works-inc-itw.html.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE ITW) opened at 150.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.46. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $150.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post $6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. BidaskClub lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $136.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.50.

In other news, insider John R. Hartnett sold 6,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $979,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc is a manufacturer of industrial products and equipment. The Company operates through seven segments. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Food Equipment segment offers commercial food equipment. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment produces test and measurement, and electronic manufacturing and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) solutions.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.