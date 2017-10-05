Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) PT Raised to $10.00

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America Corporation from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Bank of America Corporation’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on CUZ. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.10.
Shares of Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) opened at 9.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.06. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $10.18.
Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 49.99%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Timber Hill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 22,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.
