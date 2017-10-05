COUPA SOFTWARE (COUP) CRO Sells $835,702.90 in Stock

COUPA SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:COUP) CRO Steven M. Winter sold 27,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $835,702.90. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,063.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

COUPA SOFTWARE (NASDAQ COUP) opened at 31.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. The company’s market cap is $1.70 billion. COUPA SOFTWARE has a 52 week low of $23.52 and a 52 week high of $41.61.

COUPA SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $44.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 million. COUPA SOFTWARE had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that COUPA SOFTWARE will post ($0.48) earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of COUPA SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of COUPA SOFTWARE in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of COUPA SOFTWARE in a report on Monday, August 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of COUPA SOFTWARE in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COUPA SOFTWARE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COUPA SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of COUPA SOFTWARE by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of COUPA SOFTWARE by 211.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares during the period. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in shares of COUPA SOFTWARE by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 1,204,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,903,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COUPA SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. 63.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COUPA SOFTWARE Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated is a United States-based company, which provides a unified, cloud-based spend management platform that connects organizations with suppliers globally. The Company offers spend management cloud applications, which are pre-integrated. The platform offers consumerized financial applications.

