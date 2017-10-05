Cotiviti Holdings Inc (COTV) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:COTV) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cotiviti Holdings were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Cotiviti Holdings by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 62,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cotiviti Holdings by 7.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Cotiviti Holdings by 0.7% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 92,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cotiviti Holdings by 1.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 60,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cotiviti Holdings by 6.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NASDAQ COTV) opened at 35.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. Cotiviti Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.46.

Cotiviti Holdings (NASDAQ:COTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.47 million. Cotiviti Holdings had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cotiviti Holdings Inc will post $1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Douglas Williams sold 16,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $584,643.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,830,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,937,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Olefson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,149 shares in the company, valued at $221,407. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,121,804 shares of company stock worth $373,349,280 over the last three months.

COTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cotiviti Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised Cotiviti Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Cotiviti Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group initiated coverage on Cotiviti Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cotiviti Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

Cotiviti Holdings Company Profile

Cotiviti Holdings, Inc is a provider of analytics-driven payment accuracy solutions. The Company focuses primarily on the healthcare sector. The Company operates through two segments: Healthcare, and Global Retail and Other. Through its Healthcare segment, the Company offers prospective and retrospective claims accuracy solutions to healthcare payers in the United States.

