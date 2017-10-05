Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Stake Lessened by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,066 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation were worth $13,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 11.6% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in the second quarter worth $107,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 33.1% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 804 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) cut Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank AG cut Costco Wholesale Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.11 to $167.11 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.56.

Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) opened at 165.21 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.11 and a 12-month high of $183.18. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.89.

In other Costco Wholesale Corporation news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $159,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,109.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $481,760. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

