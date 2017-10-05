Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Given “Buy” Rating at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on COST. UBS AG upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Vetr downgraded Costco Wholesale Corporation from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $183.04 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. restated a buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.56.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) traded up 1.13% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,174,079 shares. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 12 month low of $142.11 and a 12 month high of $183.18. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.79 and its 200-day moving average is $164.89.

In other news, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $164,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,152.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $481,760 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Corporation Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

