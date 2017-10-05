CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) Shares Sold by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC cut its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,965 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group accounts for 12.7% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of CoStar Group worth $47,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) traded up 0.71% on Thursday, reaching $273.72. The company had a trading volume of 90,250 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.88 and a beta of 1.51. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.22 and a 12 month high of $287.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.82 and a 200-day moving average of $256.78.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $237.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total value of $482,656.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSGP. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. set a $320.00 price objective on CoStar Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc (CoStar) is a provider of information, analytics and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business community through its database of commercial real estate information covering the United States, the United Kingdom, and parts of Canada, Spain, Germany and France.

