Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) Earns Buy Rating from SunTrust Banks, Inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. restated their buy rating on shares of Corrections Corp. of America (NYSE:CXW) in a research report report published on Monday. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a $37.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corrections Corp. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Corrections Corp. of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Corrections Corp. of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on Corrections Corp. of America from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Corrections Corp. of America (CXW) opened at 25.94 on Monday. Corrections Corp. of America has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

Corrections Corp. of America (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Corrections Corp. of America had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $436.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Corrections Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corrections Corp. of America will post $1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Corrections Corp. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.86%.

In other Corrections Corp. of America news, CFO David Garfinkle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,114 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,952.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $61,124.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,360 shares of company stock worth $451,474. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corrections Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $116,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corrections Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $123,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Corrections Corp. of America by 115.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Corrections Corp. of America by 11.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corrections Corp. of America during the first quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Corrections Corp. of America Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc, formerly Corrections Corporation of America, is a diversified government solutions company. The Company provides partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities and operates prison in the United States. The Company’s business offerings include CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Properties, and CoreCivic Community.

