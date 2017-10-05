Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $39.65 Million Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,083 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.17% of Tyson Foods worth $39,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. BT Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,974,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,990,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,009,000 after buying an additional 352,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Mikel A. Durham acquired 2,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $65.77 per share, for a total transaction of $184,747.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Leatherby sold 145,100 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $9,572,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) traded down 0.1538% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.5298. 584,286 shares of the stock traded hands. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $74.65. The company has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.0811 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $62.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post $5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.95%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.38.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc is a food company, which is engaged in offering chicken, beef and pork, as well as prepared foods. The Company offers food products under Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Sara Lee, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells and State Fair brands. The Company operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods.

