Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Acquires 51,285 Shares of Cigna Corporation (CI)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,285 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned 0.07% of Cigna Corporation worth $31,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna Corporation by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,130,735 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,514,000 after buying an additional 424,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cigna Corporation by 2,335.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,987,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,489,000 after buying an additional 16,289,943 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cigna Corporation by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,137,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,451,000 after buying an additional 190,323 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cigna Corporation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,765,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,075,000 after purchasing an additional 913,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Corporation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,909,638 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,604,000 after purchasing an additional 432,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna Corporation news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $230,667.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Isaiah Harris, Jr. sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.27, for a total transaction of $45,761.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,653 shares of company stock valued at $12,437,684. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on shares of Cigna Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Cigna Corporation from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America Corporation upped their price target on shares of Cigna Corporation from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target (up from $186.00) on shares of Cigna Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on shares of Cigna Corporation in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.57.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE CI) traded down 0.36% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $190.06. 265,655 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.43. Cigna Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $193.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.29.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.43. Cigna Corporation had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Cigna Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corporation will post $10.03 EPS for the current year.

About Cigna Corporation

Cigna Corporation (Cigna), together with its subsidiaries, is a health services company. The Company offers medical, dental, disability, life and accident insurance and related products and services. The Company’s segments include Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations and Corporate.

