Corbenic Partners LLC Has $4.72 Million Stake in iShares Trust (HDV)

Corbenic Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,074 shares during the period. iShares Trust accounts for approximately 6.6% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust were worth $4,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Trust by 43.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,796,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,438,000 after purchasing an additional 840,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,133,000 after purchasing an additional 322,858 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,981,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,880,000 after purchasing an additional 160,350 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Trust by 370.8% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 158,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after purchasing an additional 125,011 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in iShares Trust by 93.0% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 222,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,455,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period.

iShares Trust (HDV) traded up 0.3007% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.7501. The company had a trading volume of 83,821 shares. iShares Trust has a 12-month low of $77.86 and a 12-month high of $86.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.7317 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

