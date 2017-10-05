Corbenic Partners LLC Continues to Hold Position in State Street Corporation (STT)

Corbenic Partners LLC continued to hold its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock at the close of the second quarter. State Street Corporation comprises approximately 1.2% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in State Street Corporation were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 61,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,574,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,527 shares in the last quarter. Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of State Street Corporation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of State Street Corporation by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 197,863 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $17,754,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other State Street Corporation news, Director Amelia C. Fawcett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $466,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Erickson sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $32,832.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,814 shares of company stock worth $820,385 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE STT) traded up 1.97% on Thursday, reaching $99.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,593 shares. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $68.16 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.97 and a 200 day moving average of $87.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.31.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street Corporation had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post $6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from State Street Corporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. State Street Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

State Street Corporation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of State Street Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $93.00 price objective on State Street Corporation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on State Street Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted their price objective on State Street Corporation from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.80.

State Street Corporation Profile

State Street Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through two lines of business: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Company, through its subsidiary, State Street Bank and Trust Company (State Street Bank), provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors across the world.

