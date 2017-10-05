Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (COO) Shares Sold by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,762 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 81,034 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned about 0.21% of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) worth $24,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 116,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Partners L L C Investment Management purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.67.

Shares of Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE COO) traded up 0.06% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $241.17. 47,897 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.54. Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.73 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.18 and a 200 day moving average of $228.77.

Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.32 million. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The) had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 16.00%. Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies, Inc. will post $9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.94, for a total transaction of $974,126.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.65, for a total transaction of $394,956.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $421,758.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,892 shares of company stock worth $3,678,270 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cooper Companies, Inc. (The)

The Cooper Companies, Inc is a global medical device company. The Company operates through two business units: CooperVision, Inc and CooperSurgical, Inc CooperVision offers soft contact lenses for the vision correction market. CooperVision develops, manufactures and markets a range of single-use, two-week and monthly contact lenses.

