Contrasting SM Energy (SM) & The Competition

SM Energy (NYSE: SM) is one of 245 publicly-traded companies in the “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SM Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get SM Energy Company alerts:

97.1% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of SM Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -20.67% -3.11% -1.19% SM Energy Competitors -437.27% 4.65% 1.55%

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. SM Energy pays out -3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 403.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 2.97, meaning that its share price is 197% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.42, meaning that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.24 billion $622.71 million -5.73 SM Energy Competitors $1.42 billion $613.49 million 20.54

SM Energy’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SM Energy. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for SM Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 0 7 8 0 2.53 SM Energy Competitors 1416 7360 11932 253 2.53

SM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $30.42, suggesting a potential upside of 69.55%. As a group, “Oil & Gas Exploration and Production” companies have a potential upside of 36.65%. Given SM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than its rivals.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It operates in the exploration and production segment of the oil and gas industry within the United States. Its operations are concentrated in onshore operating areas in the United States, which include South Texas and Gulf Coast Region, Rocky Mountain Region and Permian Region. It has working interests in approximately 1,027 gross productive oil wells and approximately 1,882 gross productive gas wells. Its South Texas and Gulf Coast Region has both operated and non-operated Eagle Ford shale program. It has approximately 124,000 net acres in Divide County, North Dakota, and approximately 156,000 net acres in the Powder River Basin. Its Permian Region closed multiple transactions in the Midland Basin in west Texas acquiring approximately 62,000 net acres.

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.