Contrasting Qualys (QLYS) & Its Rivals

Qualys (NASDAQ: QLYS) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Cloud Computing Services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Qualys to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Qualys and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualys 0 8 6 0 2.43 Qualys Competitors 73 447 1478 40 2.73

Qualys presently has a consensus price target of $45.30, indicating a potential downside of 14.45%. As a group, “Cloud Computing Services” companies have a potential upside of 8.33%. Given Qualys’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qualys has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Qualys and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualys 18.92% 14.69% 9.39% Qualys Competitors -56.99% -45.34% -16.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qualys and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Qualys $211.63 million $52.41 million 51.91 Qualys Competitors $933.33 million $18.40 million -80.89

Qualys’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Qualys. Qualys is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Qualys has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qualys’ peers have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Qualys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Qualys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Cloud Computing Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qualys beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to identify security risks to their information technology (IT) infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks. Its suite of security and compliance solutions delivered on its Qualys Cloud Platform enables its customers to identify their IT assets, collect and analyze IT security data, discover and prioritize vulnerabilities, recommend remediation actions and verify the implementation of such actions. Its Qualys Cloud Platform consists of a suite of IT security and compliance solutions. The Qualys Cloud Suite includes solutions, such as Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, AssetView, ThreatPROTECT, Policy Compliance, Payment Card Industry Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Web Application Scanning and Web Application Firewall. It provides its solutions through a software-as-a-service model.

