Contrasting National Interstate (NATL) & Assured Guaranty (AGO)

National Interstate (NASDAQ: NATL) and Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) are both financials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get National Interstate Co. alerts:

84.9% of National Interstate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Assured Guaranty shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of National Interstate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Assured Guaranty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Interstate pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Assured Guaranty pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. National Interstate pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Assured Guaranty pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

National Interstate has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assured Guaranty has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for National Interstate and Assured Guaranty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Interstate 0 0 0 0 N/A Assured Guaranty 0 1 2 0 2.67

Assured Guaranty has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.07%. Given Assured Guaranty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Assured Guaranty is more favorable than National Interstate.

Profitability

This table compares National Interstate and Assured Guaranty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Interstate 5.91% 10.13% 1.94% Assured Guaranty 61.25% 16.00% 7.30%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Interstate and Assured Guaranty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Interstate N/A N/A N/A $1.38 23.66 Assured Guaranty $1.54 billion 2.90 $1.05 billion $8.82 4.26

Assured Guaranty has higher revenue and earnings than National Interstate. Assured Guaranty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Interstate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Assured Guaranty beats National Interstate on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Interstate

National Interstate Corporation and its subsidiaries operate as an insurance holding company that underwrites and sells traditional and alternative property and casualty insurance products to the passenger transportation, trucking and moving and storage industries, general commercial insurance to small businesses in Hawaii and Alaska and personal insurance to owners of recreational vehicles throughout the United States. The Company is a specialty property and casualty insurance company with a focus on the transportation industry. The Company operates through property and casualty insurance segment. The Company offers approximately 40 product lines in the specialty property and casualty insurance market, which it groups into approximately four general business components: alternative risk transfer (ART), transportation, specialty personal lines, and Hawaii and Alaska based on the class of business, insureds’ risk participation or geographic location.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments. It markets its financial guaranty insurance directly to issuers and underwriters of public finance and structured finance securities, as well as to investors in such obligations. It guarantees obligations issued principally in the United States and the United Kingdom and also guarantees obligations issued in other countries and regions, including Australia and Western Europe. It also provides other forms of insurance that are in line with its risk profile and benefit from its underwriting experience.

Receive News & Ratings for National Interstate Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Interstate Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.