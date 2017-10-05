Contrasting Concordia International Corp. (CXRX) & Its Competitors

Concordia International Corp. (NASDAQ: CXRX) is one of 113 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceuticals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Concordia International Corp. to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Concordia International Corp. alerts:

9.1% of Concordia International Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceuticals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Concordia International Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concordia International Corp. -269.97% -83.96% -0.62% Concordia International Corp. Competitors -3,194.49% -55.04% -8.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Concordia International Corp. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concordia International Corp. 5 0 0 0 1.00 Concordia International Corp. Competitors 787 3401 5848 137 2.52

Concordia International Corp. currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 529.92%. As a group, “Pharmaceuticals” companies have a potential upside of 22.38%. Given Concordia International Corp.’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Concordia International Corp. is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Concordia International Corp. has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Concordia International Corp.’s rivals have a beta of 0.87, suggesting that their average stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concordia International Corp. and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Concordia International Corp. $677.25 million $326.58 million -0.04 Concordia International Corp. Competitors $7.79 billion $2.46 billion 0.19

Concordia International Corp.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Concordia International Corp.. Concordia International Corp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Concordia International Corp. rivals beat Concordia International Corp. on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Concordia International Corp.

Concordia International Corp, formerly Concordia Healthcare Corp, is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company. The Company, through subsidiaries, owns a portfolio of branded and generic prescription products. Its activities are divided into four segments: Concordia North America, includes sales of pharmaceutical products, such as Donnatal for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome, Zonegran for the treatment of partial seizures in adults with epilepsy and Nilandron for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; Concordia International, includes a portfolio of branded and generic products that are sold to wholesalers, hospitals and pharmacies in over 100 countries, and focuses on acquisition, licensing and development of off-patent prescription medicines; Orphan Drugs, includes Photofrin, which is for the treatment of certain forms of rare cancer, and Corporate cost centre, includes centralized costs incurred by the Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia International Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia International Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.