Contrasting Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) and FibroGen (FGEN)

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE: CRL) and FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Charles River Laboratories International has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FibroGen has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Charles River Laboratories International and FibroGen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charles River Laboratories International 0 5 4 0 2.44 FibroGen 0 2 5 1 2.88

Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus price target of $100.17, suggesting a potential downside of 8.59%. FibroGen has a consensus price target of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 9.26%. Given FibroGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FibroGen is more favorable than Charles River Laboratories International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and FibroGen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charles River Laboratories International $1.81 billion 2.88 $435.89 million $3.81 28.76 FibroGen $117.90 million 36.29 -$110.06 million ($1.92) -31.30

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than FibroGen. FibroGen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles River Laboratories International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Charles River Laboratories International and FibroGen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charles River Laboratories International 10.13% 27.02% 8.84% FibroGen -105.59% -64.42% -25.67%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.4% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of FibroGen shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of FibroGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is an early-stage contract research company. The Company is engaged in laboratory animal medicine and science (research model technologies) and develop a portfolio of discovery and safety assessment services, both good laboratory practice (GLP) and non-GLP, which supports its clients from target identification through non-clinical development. The Company operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment includes Research Models and Research Model Services. The DSA segment includes Discovery Services and Safety Assessment. The Manufacturing segment includes Microbial Solutions, Avian, Biologics and Contract Manufacturing. The Company also provides a suite of products and services to support the Company’s clients’ manufacturing activities.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc. is a science-based biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first- in-class therapeutics. The Company is focused on fibrosis and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer. Roxadustat, the Company’s most advanced product candidate, is an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD), and is entering Phase III development for anemia in lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The Company has developed Pamrevlumab. Pamrevlumab is a proprietary therapeutic antibody to inhibit the activity of connective tissue growth factor (CTGF), a common factor in chronic fibrotic and proliferative disorders characterized by persistent and excessive scarring that can lead to organ dysfunction and failure.

