Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc Analysts

Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) has been given a $200.00 target price by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price target (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Constellation Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.82.

Constellation Brands (NYSE STZ) traded up 4.01% during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.25. 4,951,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.74 and a 200 day moving average of $186.60. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $213.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.04. Constellation Brands also was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 8,867 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 667% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,156 put options.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post $8.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, VP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $954,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,897.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William F. Hackett sold 12,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $2,465,849.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,291 shares of company stock valued at $16,438,975 over the last three months. 15.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,709,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Concert Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc is an international beverage alcohol company. The Company is a producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy. Its segments include Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other. It is a multi-category supplier (beer, wine and spirits) of beverage alcohol in the United States.

