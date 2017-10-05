ConocoPhillips (COP) Holdings Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 91,961 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $18,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 59,322 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 202,066 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,647 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $497,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,497,903 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,066,900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982,002 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,761,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,866,000 after purchasing an additional 38,271 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE COP) opened at 49.31 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $40.37 and a 52 week high of $53.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $60.01 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post $0.27 EPS for the current year.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

