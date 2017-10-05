Comparing Twitter (TWTR) and Jiayuan.com International (DATE)

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and Jiayuan.com International (NASDAQ:DATE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Twitter shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Twitter shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Twitter and Jiayuan.com International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twitter 13 22 4 0 1.77 Jiayuan.com International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twitter presently has a consensus target price of $15.27, indicating a potential downside of 13.96%. Given Twitter’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Twitter is more favorable than Jiayuan.com International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twitter and Jiayuan.com International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twitter $2.46 billion 5.29 $142.67 million ($0.63) -28.17 Jiayuan.com International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Twitter has higher revenue and earnings than Jiayuan.com International.

Profitability

This table compares Twitter and Jiayuan.com International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twitter -18.25% -2.91% -1.98% Jiayuan.com International 5.04% 8.55% 4.08%

Summary

Twitter beats Jiayuan.com International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc. offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and data partners. The Company’s products and services include Twitter, Periscope, Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. Periscope broadcasts can also be viewed through Twitter and on desktop or mobile Web browser. Its Promoted Products enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products and services, amplify their visibility and reach, and extend the conversation around their advertising campaigns. Promoted Accounts appear in the same format and place as accounts suggested by its Who to Follow recommendation engine, or in some cases, in Tweets in a user’s timeline. Promoted Trends appear at the top of the list of trending topics for an entire day in a particular country or on a global basis. Its MoPub is a mobile-focused advertising exchange. Twitter Audience Platform is an advertising offering.

About Jiayuan.com International

Jiayuan.com International Ltd. (Jiayuan) is an online dating platform in China. The Company operates through three business segments: online services, personalized matchmaking services, and events and other services. The online services segment includes Jiayuan.com, Izhenxin.com and Qiuai.com. The Jiayuan.com platform enables single adults to meet, interact and form a long-term relationship. The izhenxin.com platform provides marriage-minded singles a members-only platform to interact. Qiuai.com is a mobile dating platform for mobile browsers and WAP platforms. The personalized matchmaking services segment provides personalized matchmaking services to individual users. The events and other services segment is engaged in organizing and hosting events, including speed-dating, dance parties and other social events for its users.

