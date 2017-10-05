Comparing First Financial Corporation Indiana (THFF) & HCI Group (HCI)

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ: THFF) and HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

First Financial Corporation Indiana pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. HCI Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. First Financial Corporation Indiana pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HCI Group pays out 38.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Corporation Indiana has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

First Financial Corporation Indiana has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HCI Group has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Financial Corporation Indiana and HCI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Corporation Indiana 0 1 0 0 2.00 HCI Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

First Financial Corporation Indiana presently has a consensus price target of $45.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.16%. HCI Group has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.99%. Given HCI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HCI Group is more favorable than First Financial Corporation Indiana.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Financial Corporation Indiana and HCI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Corporation Indiana $136.87 million 4.24 $34.22 million $2.80 16.95 HCI Group $275.40 million 1.34 $79.13 million $3.65 10.15

HCI Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Corporation Indiana. HCI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Corporation Indiana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Corporation Indiana and HCI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Corporation Indiana 23.36% 8.06% 1.15% HCI Group 13.52% 15.65% 5.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.1% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.5% of HCI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of First Financial Corporation Indiana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of HCI Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

HCI Group beats First Financial Corporation Indiana on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial Corporation Indiana

First Financial Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers financial services, including commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services and insurance services. The Company’s subsidiaries include First Financial Bank, N.A. (the Bank), The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute (Morris Plan), First Chanticleer Corporation and FFB Risk Management Co., Inc. The Bank has two investment subsidiaries, Portfolio Management Specialists A (Specialists A) and Portfolio Management Specialists B (Specialists B), which holds and manages certain assets to manage various income streams and provides opportunities for capital creation as needed. The Bank’s loan portfolio includes commercial loans, residential loans and consumer loans. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits: $100,000 or more, and other time deposits.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) is an insurance holding company. The Company operates through four operating divisions: property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, investment real estate and information technology. Its operations include Insurance Operations and Other Operations. Its Insurance Operations include property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. The Company, through its subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc. (HCPCI), provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners and tenants on properties located in Florida. HCPCI also offers flood-endorsed and wind-only policies to new and pre-existing Florida customers. Its Other Operations include information technology (IT) and real estate. The Company’s real estate operations consist of multiple properties it owns and operates.

