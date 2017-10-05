Comparing BlackBerry Limited (BBRY) & Its Peers

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ: BBRY) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Wireless Telecommunications Services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare BlackBerry Limited to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of BlackBerry Limited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.3% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of BlackBerry Limited shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of shares of all “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BlackBerry Limited and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackBerry Limited 3 10 4 0 2.06 BlackBerry Limited Competitors 509 1567 1745 56 2.35

BlackBerry Limited presently has a consensus target price of $9.49, indicating a potential downside of 13.93%. As a group, “Wireless Telecommunications Services” companies have a potential upside of 19.21%. Given BlackBerry Limited’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackBerry Limited has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BlackBerry Limited and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio BlackBerry Limited $1.05 billion $238.00 million 13.12 BlackBerry Limited Competitors $27.19 billion $8.09 billion 7.49

BlackBerry Limited’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than BlackBerry Limited. BlackBerry Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares BlackBerry Limited and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackBerry Limited 49.62% 2.70% 1.78% BlackBerry Limited Competitors -998.11% 3.28% -6.34%

Volatility and Risk

BlackBerry Limited has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, BlackBerry Limited’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackBerry Limited rivals beat BlackBerry Limited on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About BlackBerry Limited

BlackBerry Limited (BlackBerry) provides mobile communications solutions. The Company is engaged in the sale of smartphones and enterprise software and services. The Company’s products and services include Enterprise Solutions and Services, Devices, BlackBerry Technology Solutions and Messaging. It is engaged in providing enterprise mobility management (EMM) and mobile security, and offers a portfolio of enterprise software solutions and services that can be deployed across a range of ecosystems and devices, including BlackBerry Enterprise Service (BES) 12 and Good Platforms, BES12 Cloud, enterprise file-sync-and-share (EFSS), SecuSUITE for Enterprise, Enhanced subscriber identity module (SIM)-Based Licensing (ESBL), WorkLife by BlackBerry solution and Professional Cybersecurity Services. The BlackBerry Technology Solutions business unit consists of five units: QNX, Certicom, Paratek, the BlackBerry IoT Platform and Intellectual Property and Patent Licensing (IPPL).

