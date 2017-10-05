Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 27,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) opened at 46.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.70. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.85 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post $2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company holds interests in a commercial bank, Community Trust Bank, Inc (the Bank), and a trust company, Community Trust and Investment Company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company engages in a range of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

