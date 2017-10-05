Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.
According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CBU. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.80.
Shares of Community Bank System (CBU) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,636 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.10. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $63.04.
Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.
In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,487.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $291,130.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,767.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $1,085,081. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,527,000 after purchasing an additional 609,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,020,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,808,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,165,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,459,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,410,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 84,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.
About Community Bank System
Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.
