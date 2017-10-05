Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Community Bank System, Inc. is a bank holding company. “

Get Community Bank System Inc. alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CBU. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of Community Bank System (CBU) traded up 0.31% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.31. The stock had a trading volume of 12,636 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.10. Community Bank System has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $63.04.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $129.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Community Bank System’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Community Bank System will post $2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/community-bank-system-inc-cbu-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.

In related news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $262,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,487.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ace sold 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $291,130.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,767.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $1,085,081. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,527,000 after purchasing an additional 609,319 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,020,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,808,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,165,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,459,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,410,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,201,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,001,000 after purchasing an additional 84,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company owns two subsidiaries: Community Bank, N.A. (CBNA or the Bank) and Benefit Plans Administrative Services, Inc (BPAS). It operates in three segments: banking, employee benefit services, and All Other. The Banking segment provides lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses and municipal enterprises.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Bank System (CBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.