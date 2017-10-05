Columbia Banking System, Inc. (COLB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Banking System, Inc. is a registered bank holding company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Columbia State Bank,conducts a full-service commercial banking business. Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, the Company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and other individuals through banking offices located in the Tacoma metropolitan area and contiguous parts of the Puget Sound region of Washington, as well as the Longview and Woodland communities in southwestern Washington. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.40.

Columbia Banking System (COLB) opened at 41.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.26. Columbia Banking System has a 12 month low of $31.75 and a 12 month high of $45.68.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post $2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

