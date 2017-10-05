Colonial Trust Advisors Buys 9,146 Shares of Brunswick Corporation (BC)

Colonial Trust Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Brunswick Corporation were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Brunswick Corporation by 84.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 41,728 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick Corporation during the first quarter worth $1,019,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brunswick Corporation by 59.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Brunswick Corporation by 11.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Brunswick Corporation by 297.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 14,656 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Brunswick Corporation from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Brunswick Corporation in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. BidaskClub raised Brunswick Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Brunswick Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick Corporation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.54.

In other news, Chairman Mark D. Schwabero sold 2,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $174,465.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 219,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,004,572.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE BC) traded down 0.33% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.46. The stock had a trading volume of 147,419 shares. Brunswick Corporation has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $63.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.45.

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Brunswick Corporation had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Brunswick Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post $4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Brunswick Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.95%.

Brunswick Corporation Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreation products. The Company operates through three segments: Marine Engine, Boat and Fitness. The Company’s product includes marine engines, boats, fitness equipment and active recreation products. The Company’s engine-related products include outboard, sterndrive and inboard engines; trolling motors; propellers; engine control systems; and marine parts and accessories.

