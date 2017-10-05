Colliers International Group (CIGI) & CBRE Group (CBG) Critical Contrast

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ: CIGI) and CBRE Group (NYSE:CBG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Colliers International Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. CBRE Group does not pay a dividend. Colliers International Group pays out 6.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Colliers International Group and CBRE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colliers International Group 3.23% 49.70% 8.55% CBRE Group 5.21% 26.40% 8.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Colliers International Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Colliers International Group and CBRE Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colliers International Group 0 0 6 0 3.00 CBRE Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Colliers International Group presently has a consensus target price of $68.88, suggesting a potential upside of 36.25%. CBRE Group has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.96%. Given Colliers International Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Colliers International Group is more favorable than CBRE Group.

Risk & Volatility

Colliers International Group has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBRE Group has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Colliers International Group and CBRE Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colliers International Group $2.01 billion 0.98 $209.86 million $1.66 30.45 CBRE Group $13.34 billion 0.98 $1.26 billion $2.05 18.84

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than Colliers International Group. CBRE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Colliers International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Colliers International Group beats CBRE Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc. is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate. It is engaged in the transaction brokerage business, which provides services in sales and leasing for commercial clients. The Sales and Lease Brokerage Division executes transactions across a client base, including corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. It provides services for sales, leases and mortgages in various areas, such as landlord representation, tenant representation, and capital markets and investment services. The Outsourcing and Advisory Services Division provides appraisal and valuation services; facility, property and asset management services; project management services, and research for commercial real estate clients.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company. The Company operates through the segments: The Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management, and Development Services. The Company provides commercial real estate services under the CBRE brand name, investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand name and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name. The Company’s business is focused on commercial property, corporate facilities, project and transaction management, tenant/occupier and property/agency leasing, capital markets solutions (property sales, commercial mortgage brokerage, loan origination and servicing) real estate investment management, valuation, development services and proprietary research.

