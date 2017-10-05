Colfax Corporation (CFX) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Colfax Corporation were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CFX. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Colfax Corporation during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colfax Corporation during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Colfax Corporation during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Colfax Corporation by 3.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Colfax Corporation during the second quarter worth about $349,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colfax Corporation news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $146,998.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen Wittig sold 29,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $1,147,127.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,324.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,182. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colfax Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Colfax Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colfax Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised Colfax Corporation from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Colfax Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Shares of Colfax Corporation (CFX) opened at 42.28 on Thursday. Colfax Corporation has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $42.85. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.97.

Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The company had revenue of $965.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.31 million. Colfax Corporation had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Corporation will post $1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Corporation Company Profile

Colfax Corporation is an industrial manufacturing and engineering company. The Company provides gas and fluid handling and fabrication technology products and services to customers around the world. The Company’s segments include Gas and Fluid Handling, and Fabrication Technology. The Gas and Fluid Handling segment supplies a range of gas and fluid handling products, including heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, gas compressors, pumps and certain related products, as well as aftermarket and lubrication-related services, which serves customers in the power generation, oil, gas and petrochemical, mining, marine (including defense) and general industrial and other end markets.

