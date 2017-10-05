Coherent, Inc. (COHR) Holdings Reduced by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,417 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.13% of Coherent worth $448,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in Coherent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Coherent by 11.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Coherent by 8.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Coherent by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent Inc. alerts:

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/coherent-inc-cohr-holdings-reduced-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (COHR) opened at 244.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $237.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.02. Coherent, Inc. has a one year low of $100.01 and a one year high of $281.00.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.90 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 11.08%. Coherent’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post $12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.58, for a total transaction of $108,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,502,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John Ambroseo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Coherent in a research report on Friday, June 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Coherent in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coherent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc is a photonics manufacturer. The Company is engaged in designing, manufacturing, servicing and marketing of lasers and related accessories for a range of scientific, commercial and industrial applications. It operates through two segments: Specialty Lasers and Systems (SLS) and Commercial Lasers and Components (CLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.