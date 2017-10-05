Cognex Corporation (CGNX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex Corporation were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cognex Corporation by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,580 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Cognex Corporation by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total value of $513,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $616,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.37, for a total transaction of $2,584,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,750 shares of company stock worth $13,242,726. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognex Corporation (CGNX) opened at 115.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.61 and a 200-day moving average of $94.60. Cognex Corporation has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $115.97.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Cognex Corporation had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $172.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post $2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CGNX. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Cognex Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cognex Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cognex Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex Corporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

About Cognex Corporation

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

