Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH) Receives GBX 2,361.10 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,361.10 ($31.32).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Coca Cola HBC AG to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.88) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on Coca Cola HBC AG from GBX 1,950 ($25.87) to GBX 2,400 ($31.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Coca Cola HBC AG from GBX 2,400 ($31.83) to GBX 2,820 ($37.41) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.47) price target on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC AG in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Get Coca Cola HBC AG alerts:

In other news, insider SANDA PAREZANOVIC bought 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,243 ($29.75) per share, with a total value of £762.62 ($1,011.57). Also, insider JAN GUSTAVSSON bought 104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,240 ($29.71) per share, for a total transaction of £2,329.60 ($3,090.06). Insiders purchased a total of 223 shares of company stock worth $528,701 over the last ninety days.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/coca-cola-hbc-ag-cch-receives-gbx-2361-10-average-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) traded down 0.74% during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2539.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,774 shares. Coca Cola HBC AG has a 52 week low of GBX 1,602.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 2,682.00. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 9.24 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,584.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,319.52.

Coca Cola HBC AG Company Profile

Coca Cola HBC AG is a Switzerland-based bottler of Coca-Cola products. The Company’s segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, and Emerging markets, including Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine.

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola HBC AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola HBC AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.