Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (KOF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

KOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) traded down 2.13% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.48. 94,093 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.93. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post $3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V. is a franchise bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages across the world. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production, distribution and marketing of certain Coca-Cola beverages. It is also engaged in acquiring, holding and transferring all types of bonds, shares and marketable securities.

