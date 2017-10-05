Coach, Inc. (COH) Given a $52.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 target price on Coach, Inc. (NYSE:COH) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group LLC set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coach and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coach in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of Coach to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of Coach to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Coach in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.56.

Coach (COH) opened at 39.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.58. Coach has a 52 week low of $34.07 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Coach (NYSE:COH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Coach had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Coach will post $2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Coach’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

In other news, CAO Todd Kahn sold 4,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $187,338.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,030.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melinda Brown sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $340,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Coach by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,175 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coach by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coach by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,909 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coach by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Coach by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coach, Inc (Coach) is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman. The North America segment includes sales of Coach brand products to North American customers through Coach-operated stores (including the Internet) and sales to North American wholesale customers.

