CNO Financial Group, Inc. (CNO) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 594,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.35% of CNO Financial Group worth $12,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $639,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 1,250.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,367 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in CNO Financial Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) opened at 23.72 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.46. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.72%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is a holding company for a group of insurance companies operating throughout the United States that develops, markets and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. The Company’s segments include Bankers Life, Washington National and Colonial Penn.

