CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of CNH Industrial NV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America Corporation raised shares of CNH Industrial NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.81 target price (up from $10.87) on shares of CNH Industrial NV in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.26.

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) opened at 12.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion and a PE ratio of 39.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. CNH Industrial NV has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $12.27.

CNH Industrial NV (NASDAQ:CNHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. CNH Industrial NV had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial NV will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial NV by 1,788.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,622,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial NV by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,176,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,105 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial NV by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,986,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CNH Industrial NV by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,134,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in CNH Industrial NV by 52,429.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,703 shares during the last quarter.

About CNH Industrial NV

CNH Industrial N.V. is a capital goods company. The Company is engaged in the design, production, marketing, sale and financing of agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses and specialty vehicles for firefighting, defense and other uses, as well as engines, transmissions and axles for vehicles and engines under marine and power generation applications.

