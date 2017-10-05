CLS Holdings plc (CLI) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 255 ($3.38) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.32) price objective on shares of CLS Holdings plc in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

CLS Holdings plc (LON CLI) traded up 0.39% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 206.00. 21,338 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 200.57. CLS Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 150.90 and a 52 week high of GBX 222.20. The firm’s market cap is GBX 839.23 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th.

In related news, insider H O. Thomas Lundqvist sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 202 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £1,515,000 ($2,009,550.34).

About CLS Holdings plc

CLS Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based investment property company. The Company is principally involved in the investment, management and development of commercial properties, and in other investments. The Company’s business activity is the investment in commercial real estate across four European regions, such as London, the rest of the United Kingdom, Germany and France with a focus on providing offices in key European cities.

