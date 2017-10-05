Close Brothers Group plc (CBG) Insider Rebekah Etherington Sells 19,477 Shares of Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) insider Rebekah Etherington sold 19,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,474 ($19.55), for a total transaction of £287,090.98 ($380,807.77).

Rebekah Etherington also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 5th, Rebekah Etherington bought 10 shares of Close Brothers Group plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,535 ($20.36) per share, with a total value of £153.50 ($203.61).

Close Brothers Group plc (LON CBG) opened at 1475.00 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.20 billion. Close Brothers Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,222.00 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,715.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,518.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,556.07.

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported GBX 131.70 ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 130.10 ($1.73) by GBX 1.60 ($0.02). Close Brothers Group plc had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of £765.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Close Brothers Group plc will post $129.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.53) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Close Brothers Group plc’s previous dividend of $20.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.56) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a research report on Monday, July 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.88) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($21.22) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Numis Securities Ltd reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($20.89) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group plc in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,554.13 ($20.61).

About Close Brothers Group plc

Close Brothers Group plc is a merchant banking company. The Company provides lending, deposit taking, wealth management services and securities trading. The Company operates through three segments: Banking, Securities and Asset Management. The Banking segment provides lending to small businesses and individuals, with an emphasis on specialist finance.

