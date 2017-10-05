Clorox Company (The) (CLX) Earns “Buy” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CLX. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up previously from $136.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clorox Company (The) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Clorox Company (The) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Clorox Company (The) in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox Company (The) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.81.

Get Clorox Company (The) alerts:

Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) opened at 131.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.71. Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $111.24 and a 52 week high of $141.76.

Clorox Company (The) (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Clorox Company (The) had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 190.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Company will post $5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/05/clorox-company-the-clx-earns-buy-rating-from-bmo-capital-markets.html.

In other news, EVP James E. Foster sold 9,861 shares of Clorox Company (The) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $1,365,847.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,777.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dawn C. Willoughby sold 2,158 shares of Clorox Company (The) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $297,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,242 shares of company stock worth $2,944,449 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox Company (The) during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox Company (The) by 10,344.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox Company (The)

The Clorox Company is a manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products. The Company sells its products primarily through mass retail outlets, e-commerce channels, wholesale distributors and medical supply distributors. The Company operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle and International.

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Company (The) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox Company (The) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.