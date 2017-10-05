Clinton Group Inc. Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON)

Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 71,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 58.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,082,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $562,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,915,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $490,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,005 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 15.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,050,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 948,452 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation during the second quarter worth about $68,740,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation by 1.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,740,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ON. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Sunday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor Corporation from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ON Semiconductor Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

In related news, insider Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,611.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $401,079.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 6,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $118,031.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 330,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,618,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,723 shares of company stock worth $1,336,427 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) opened at 19.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.01.

About ON Semiconductor Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation offers a portfolio of sensors, power management, connectivity, custom and system on chip (SoC), analog, logic, timing, and discrete devices. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group and Image Sensor Group. The Power Solutions Group offers a range of discrete, module and integrated semiconductor products.

