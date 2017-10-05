Clinton Group Inc. Reduces Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP)

Clinton Group Inc. lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,246 shares during the quarter. Clinton Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $29,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,920 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.82 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE CNP) opened at 28.865 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.618 and a beta of 0.62. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $30.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $28.41.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post $1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.98%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates electric transmission and distribution facilities, and natural gas distribution facilities. The Electric Transmission & Distribution segment provides electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers.

