Clinton Group Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI)

Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

WRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE WRI) opened at 31.96 on Thursday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $38.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $142.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.34 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post $0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.76%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is leasing space to tenants in the shopping centers it owns or leases. The Company also provides property management services. The Company is in the business of owning, managing and developing retail shopping centers.

