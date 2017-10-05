Clinton Group Inc. Invests $1.13 Million in Pentair PLC. (PNR)

Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair PLC. by 1,577.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,564,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,874,699 shares during the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pentair PLC. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 15,200,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,011,470,000 after acquiring an additional 862,769 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair PLC. by 16.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,133,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,087,000 after acquiring an additional 850,370 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair PLC. in the first quarter worth $45,224,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair PLC. by 16.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,293,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,517,000 after acquiring an additional 591,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) opened at 70.0232 on Thursday. Pentair PLC. has a 52-week low of $53.80 and a 52-week high of $70.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.6132 and a beta of 1.41.

Pentair PLC. (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Pentair PLC. had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC. will post $3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Pentair PLC.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

PNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair PLC. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BidaskClub cut Pentair PLC. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Pentair PLC. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $348,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,046. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Pentair PLC. Profile

Pentair, Inc (Pentair) is a focused diversified industrial manufacturing company. The Company operates in two segments: Water & Fluid Solutions and Technical Products. Water & Fluid Solutions is providing products and systems used worldwide in the movement, storage and treatment of water. Technical Products is engaged in the global enclosures and thermal management markets, designing and manufacturing standard, modified and custom enclosures that house and protect sensitive electronics and electrical components and protect the people that use them.

